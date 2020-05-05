GRAGG Ernesta "Ernie" Katherine Consalvi, 71, beloved wife of John B. Gragg, Jr., devoted mother of Jennifer Gragg and John W. (Julie) Gragg, and doting grandmother of twin grand daughters Addison and Kennedy Gragg, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 with family by her side. Ernie was a lifetime and proud resident of Lexington, Kentucky. She was the eldest daughter of the late Orlando R. Consalvi, Sr. and the late Jean Harper Consalvi. She was a 1967 graduate of Lexington Catholic High School and attended the University of Kentucky. Ernie was tough, proud, loving and incredibly loyal, often going to extraordinary lengths to support and assist immediate and extended family members and friends. Above all, Ernie loved her family and tried to make everyone around her better. She often succeeded. She also loved UK basketball and spent many Saturdays sitting on the floor in front of the television screaming (cheering) for her favorite team. Additional survivors include her four siblings, Genina Consalvi of Cincinnati, Ohio, Orlando Consalvi and Anthony Consalvi of Lexington, and Rebecca Consalvi of Cynthiana, Kentucky; nieces Scarlett Consalvi and Jessica Consalvi of Lexington, and nephews Travis Bowman of Cincinnati, Ohio and Nikolai Consalvi of Lexington. Ernie would want her family and friends to celebrate her life together, which is not currently possible due to state restrictions. As such, a small private service for immediate family only will be held at Kerr Brother's Funeral Home but a celebration of life event will occur when those restrictions are eased. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504 are suggested.



