|
|
|
Ernestine Copley, 83, of Crum, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home. Ernestine was born July 4, 1936 in Crum, WV to the late Morgan and Jenny Crum. Ernestine enjoyed sharing her love of Jesus with every one and was always singing "Jesus Loves Me". She was a homemaker who loved gardening, fishing and riding Harley Davidsons. Ernestine was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence C. Copley, Jr. and sisters and brothers in law Ellen (Eugene) Holbrook, Rev. Elsie (Alonzo) Waller, Polly Sullivan, and Billie Jean (Eulene) Peters. Survivors include her children Diana (Larry) Bowen, Brenda Carol Muncy, and James Kenneth (Earlene) Copley; grandchildren Joseph (Sheila) Bowen of Fort Gay, WV, Michelle Bowen of SC, Stephanie (Dave) Copley of Stepptown, WV, and Aaliaha Copley of Crum, WV; great grandchildren Elizabeth Brooke Bowen, Joseph Bowen II, and Josh Bowen of Fort Gay, WV, Brianna Lucas of Charleston, WV, Hailey Lucas of Stepptown, WV and great grand-puppy Duke; great great grandchildren Dustin and Carson Bowen; favorite cousin Barbara Sue Jones and her best friend always Nancy Parsons. The family is thankful for all the nurses, doctors, hospice workers and friends for all their love and care. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Pami Waller officiating. Burial will follow in the Copley's Green Pastures in Crum, WV. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Copley and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 1, 2020