Frankfort - Ernie Dean Mace, 81, widower of Sonja D. Mace, died Friday, October 30, 2020. Graveside 1pm Wed, Nov 4, 2020 Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visit 11a-12:30p Wed at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. ClarkLegacyCenter.com

