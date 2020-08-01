JONES Erwin A. Jr., M.D. July 1933 - July 2020 Erwin A Jones Jr. M.D. of Lexington, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Erwin was preceded in death by his wife Gloria R. Jones, and two of his daughters, Dana Jones Morris and Patricia Jones Jorgenson. Survivors include daughters Elizabeth L. Jones and Courtney Jones Hightower (Eddie), grandchildren Benjamin, Crawford and Elizabeth Hightower, son-in-law Kevin Morris, son-in-law Brian Jorgenson, and grandchildren Connor and Riley Jorgenson. Dr. Jones was a caring father and pioneering pediatrician. He attended Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, completed an internship and residency in pediatrics at Vanderbilt University Hospital, and served two years in the U. S. Army Medical Corps. In 1964, he joined the Lexington Clinic Pediatrics department. In 1975, he founded the Allergy Department of the Lexington Clinic and continued the practice of pediatric allergy until his retirement in 1995. He served in leadership positions for local, state and regional allergy organizations. Erwin Jones loved God and was a member of 2nd Presbyterian Church, where he sang bass in the choir, loved studying the Bible, and served on many committees. He loved tennis and was an avid, lifetime player. In the 1980's he served as a line umpire for professional tennis tournaments, including the U.S. Open. In his retirement, he became a Master Gardner and volunteered regularly at the U.K. Arboretum. He played weekly bridge games at the Lexington Bridge Club. He was a member of a sailing club, and sailed around the world. He also volunteered at Sanders-Brown Center on Aging and mentored 3rd graders in the Fayette County Schools. Erwin defined success as having "left the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to have played and laughed with enthusiasm and sung with exultation; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived (Ralph Waldo Emerson)". By that definition, or any other, he led a successful life. He has been resurrected to new life in Christ, leaving behind (in his own words), "two wonderful daughters, two accepting sons-in-law, five very special grandchildren, a respectable lawn & garden, and an endless amount of firewood." Due to Covid-19, a private family memorial will be held in his well-loved garden. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the U.K. Arboretum, Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, Carnegie Center for Literacy, GGRAND or other Golden Retriever rescue organization or 2nd Presbyterian Church in Lexington.



