Esther Jones
1946 - 2020
Esther Jeanette Jones, 74, wife of David Jones, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Carter County, Kentucky on March 3, 1946 to the late Charles Bond and Irene Burton Bond. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Danville, Kentucky. Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family. Contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 10, 2020.
