Esther Starwalt

Esther Jane Starwalt, age 87, wife to Leonard LeRoy Starwalt for 70 years, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Lexington. She was born in East St. Louis, Illinois on October 23, 1932 to the late John Otis and Margaret Mary Furey Fowler. Esther was a member of Northside Chrisitan Church in Georgetown, a switch board operator and bookkeeper at Farmers Bank. She loved to crochet and was known as "The Smiley Face Lady", because she shared smiley face stickers with people she came in contact with. In addition to her husband, Leonard, she is survived by her children: Leonard Bruce Starwalt (Brenda) of Georgetown, Deborah Lynn Starwalt (Doug) of Florida and Gary Alan Starwalt (Lisa) of Stamping Ground, two grandchildren: Bradley Alan Starwalt (Tara) and Chelsey Layne Starwalt (Glenn), 1 great grandson and 1 great granddaughter, and a sister, Ruth Mae Bremer of St. Louis, Missouri. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John Otis Fowler, Robert Wayne Fowler, Jim Fowler, and Charles Fowler; her sisters, Dorothy, and Alice Mayo. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5 to 7 with a 7pm service, officiated by Minister Tommy Simpson. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
