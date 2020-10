Ethel Jean West, 75 passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Ethel was born in Jessamine County on October 4, 1945 the daughter of the late Virgil West and Zula Mounce Bruner. She is survived by sister, Mary West, brother, David West and half-brother, Herbert Bruner Jr. Private graveside services will be Tuesday at Maple Grove Cemetery. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Ethel and her family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.