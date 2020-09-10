86, widow of Shirley Barron, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born in Fayette County, Kentucky to the late Willis and Earlena Harp Barron on April 18, 1934. Mr. Barron retired from General Electric. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of Versailles Baptist Church. Mr. Barron is survived by his sons, Ray (Charlotte) Barron and Mike (Tammy) Barron, both of Nicholasville; step daughters, Kathleen Smith, Lexington and Pamela Gabbard Nicholasville; sister, Frances Kirby, Lexington; brothers, Ernie (Nancy) Barron and Bernie Barron, both of Lexington; grandchildren, David (Pam) Barron, Jamie (Bill) Hisey, Stephanie (Rob) Royal-Smith and Jason (Emilee Moreland) Barron; 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Funeral Service will be 11:30 AM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Serving as casketbearers will be David Barron, Jason Barron, Seth Barron, Zach Royal, Rob Smith and Rusty Kirby. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.clarklegacycenter.com