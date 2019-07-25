Home

Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Resources
1938 - 2019
Eugene Black Obituary
Eugene Black, 80, widower of Wanda Lou Durham Black, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital. Eugene was born on August 24, 1938 in Eubank, Kentucky to the late Clinton and Maggie McClure Black. He was a retired truck driver who drove for 40 years. He is survived by a son, Steve (Sharon) Black, two grandchildren, Steven Brent Black and Michelle (Charles) Bruner, great-granddaughter, Brianna Bruner, sister, Oma Carter and a beloved pet, Bruiser. He was preceded in death by three daughters, Cheryl Lynn Black, Debora Jean Black and Linda Lee Black. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, July 29, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Lonnie Moore officiating. Visitation will be 5-9:00PM, Sunday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Family and Friends will serve as bearers. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 25, 2019
