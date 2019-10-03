|
CARTER, JR. Eugene "Rudy" born July 16, 1926, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the age of 93. He was the second child of the late Deacon Eugene Carter, Sr., and Allena Carter. He accepted Christ at the age of 10 years old and was a faithful and devoted member of Maddoxtown Baptist Church. As a young boy, Eugene Carter rode the school bus from Maddoxtown in northern Fayette County to the segregated Douglas School on Price Road. While riding on the school bus, he saw fields of tobacco and corn growing - just like his father grew. He also saw exercise boys training thoroughbreds on the horse farms. At that time, he developed a strong desire to work around horses. Eugene would practice on his mother's kitchen chairs, imitating the bent legs and crouched back of the exercise boys that he saw from the school bus window. He was employed by Cy White, Doug Davis with High Hope Farm, Bruce Hundley with Saxony Farm, Keeneland, and the Kentucky Horse Park. National, state and local equine magazines /newspapers featured articles about Eugene Carter, Jr. Some of his awards and accomplishments were; Winner - High Hope Farm Steeple Chase, 1967; Kentucky Colonel, 2015; Lexington Legend Award by the Equine Academy, 2017 and "Eugene Carter Day" by Mayor Jim Gray, 2017. On March 1, 1945, Eugene Carter enlisted to serve in the United States Navy during World War II. Eugene Carter, Jr. is preceded in death by his lovely wife Lillian Harbut Carter, daughter of the late Will and Mary Harbut. He is survived by one brother Melvin (Maria) Carter of New Jersey; nine children Phyllis (Richard) Greene; Brenda Crenshaw (Darnell Sr.) of Louisville, KY; Eugene (Lois) Carter III; Anthony (Beverly) Carter; Gwendolyn Carter; Newland (Shirley) Carter; Mark (Vicki) Carter Sr.; Tina (Kim) Stevenson; and Vivian Talbert; 16 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives. Most of all, he leaves to cherish his memory - his BFF 'Willie' - willing to work and willing to stay all day. Eugene Carter, Jr. was the last living man to sit on the back of the famous horse Man O'War. Service will be 1pm Sat, Oct 5, at Consolidated Bapt. Visit 5pm-8pm Fri, Oct 4 at the church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 3, 2019