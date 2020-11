Or Copy this URL to Share

JONES, JR. Eugene E. 96, WWII Vet, father of Larry (Jo Ellen), Bettie (Alvin), and Bill (Anna) died November 3rd. Retired from Proctor and Gamble. Services November 10th . at Showroom 2405 Lebanon Rd in Danville, Visitation at 11. Services at 12. Smith Jackson F/H.



