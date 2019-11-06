|
69, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Baptist Health, Lexington. He was born in Hyden, Kentucky on January 16, 1950 a son of Arthur and Mae Morgan Hall. Gene was a home builder for many years, he loved being with family and friends, reading, riding the Gater around the farm, enjoyed raising peacocks and loved his Pomeranians Cammy and Sienna. He was a loving life partner to Leslie Marie Combs and father to Lana “Gina” Bigler, Angela Luhys, Megan Combs and Melissa Combs Thompson. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson Holdon Thompson. He has several close friends whom he loved dearly whom include Danny Patrick, Doug Ferguson, Chuck Turner, Larry Dalton and Mark Tucker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill, Alfred, Junior, Elmer, and Cecil and sisters, Hattie, Ellen Fannie, Chandler and Ileta. His brother in law David Kenneth Puckett and Margaret Duncan Combs. He is survived by his brother Stanley, Hershall, Smitty, Ernest, Bobby and Lester Hall and his sister Margie. He is survived by loving sister in laws Kimberly Gomez (Frank), Brenda Moore and Kathia Puckett. He had numerous nieces, nephews and friends that will also be grieving his loss. Services will be at 11am at One Oak Barn 1200 Marshall Branch Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356. Followed by a Celebration of Life with his family and friends from 12 PM until 8 PM at his home, Creek Side Bed and Breakfast Saturday, November 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations can be made for a memorial Gazebo in Gene’s name.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 6, 2019