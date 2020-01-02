Home

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Eugene L. Simounet


1926 - 2020
Eugene L. Simounet Obituary
SIMOUNET Eugene L., 93 widower of Margaret Simounet, passed away Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born Mar. 2, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY and raised in New Jersey. He was an US Navy veteran of WWII and a member of South Elkhorn Christian Church. Eugene is survived by his daughter, Nicole (James) Price; daughter-in-law Patricia Simounet; grandchildren, Laura Price, Jason (Allison) Price, Stephen (Tiffany) Simounet, Michael (Lynn) Simounet, and Sarah (Mike) Giuliano; and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Peter. Services will be 12:30 pm Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road, by Rev. Michael Swartzentruber, with burial following in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10:30 12:30 Sat. at the funeral home. Contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504 or the 1767 Legacy Partners Fund, c/o South Elkhorn Christian Church, 4343 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40513.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 2, 2020
