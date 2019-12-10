|
Eugene Lowery, 82, husband of Nancy Lowery, of E. Brown St., Nicholasville, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born in Richmond, Kentucky on September 26, 1938 to the late Edward and Elizabeth Preston Lowery. He was owner of Chase Inc. and worked for the Fayette County School System. Additional survivors include two daughters, Becky Lowery Lemay and Heather Kelly Lowery, two sisters, Betty Clouse and Linda Pitts, five grandchildren, Raven (Daniel) Sowder, Jason Sparks, Chase Kelly, Kaylin Kelly and Kayleigh Kelly, five great-grandchildren, Alyssa Sowder, Madison Sowder, Dylan Sowder, Hayley Sparks and Alaina Sparks. Services will be 12:00 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Allen Sparks officiating. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the funeral home. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 10, 2019