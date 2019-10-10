|
HUFF Eugene M. (Gene), on September 25th Coach Gene Huff, at the age of 93, peacefully passed on into his next journey, surrounded by family and the caring staff of the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Kentucky. Please see formal Obituary, which was released 10/03/19. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, October 13th with visitation preceding from 1:00 to 3:00pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY. Burial will take place at 11:00am on Monday, October 14th at the Lexington Cemetery, please gather near the gates just prior to 11:00am, 833 W. Main Street. In lieu of flowers, buy a child a ball, a scholarship, a camp spot, or sponsor a team and introduce young athletes to the crack of the bat, the spiral pass, the swish of the net, and the discovery of themselves. Play ball!
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 10, 2019