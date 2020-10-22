1/1
Eugene Ollie GETCHELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GETCHELL, Eugene Ollie , 91, Eugene (Gene) Ollie Getchell, 91, passed away on October 19, 2020. Born in Ft. Collins, Colorado, he was the son of the late Paul and Helen Getchell, and was predeceased by his brother, Paul Jr. Gene graduated from Colorado State University and served in the Korean War in the U.S. Army Infantry. Before moving to Greenville, SC in 2016, Gene spent 59 years in Lexington, Kentucky, where he was VP of Franchising for Jerrico, Inc. and Long John Silver's. He also served as President of the International Franchise Association. A longtime member of Christ Church Cathedral, Gene was active in many community organizations. Gene is survived by his wife of 67 years, Valerie; daughters, Gail Brooks (Kevin) of Bowling Green, KY and Gretchen Erwin (Joe) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Christopher, Emily, Douglas and Valerie; great grandchildren, Brooks, Ellie, Vaden, and Halsey; and niece, Paula Whisner. The family thanks all of the loving caregivers at Cascades -Verdae. Rememberances may be made to Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St. Lexington, KY 40507 or Alzheimer's Association alz.org. Online condolences may be made at www.mackeycenturydrive.com. A private family service will be held at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved