GETCHELL, Eugene Ollie , 91, Eugene (Gene) Ollie Getchell, 91, passed away on October 19, 2020. Born in Ft. Collins, Colorado, he was the son of the late Paul and Helen Getchell, and was predeceased by his brother, Paul Jr. Gene graduated from Colorado State University and served in the Korean War in the U.S. Army Infantry. Before moving to Greenville, SC in 2016, Gene spent 59 years in Lexington, Kentucky, where he was VP of Franchising for Jerrico, Inc. and Long John Silver's. He also served as President of the International Franchise Association. A longtime member of Christ Church Cathedral, Gene was active in many community organizations. Gene is survived by his wife of 67 years, Valerie; daughters, Gail Brooks (Kevin) of Bowling Green, KY and Gretchen Erwin (Joe) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Christopher, Emily, Douglas and Valerie; great grandchildren, Brooks, Ellie, Vaden, and Halsey; and niece, Paula Whisner. The family thanks all of the loving caregivers at Cascades -Verdae. Rememberances may be made to Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St. Lexington, KY 40507 or Alzheimer's Association alz.org
. Online condolences may be made at www.mackeycenturydrive.com
. A private family service will be held at a future date.