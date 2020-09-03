1/1
Eugene Washington
WASHINGTON Eugene, 77, died Friday August 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital of natural causes. He was born on October 19, 1942 in Versailles, Ky to the late Edward & Elizabeth Washington. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, three children, Rev. Geno (Monica) Washington, Gena Linnea Washington, Phaedra Washington. Brother-in-law Ralph (Rita) Turner, brother Christopher (Tammy) Washington, sister Alice (Ronald) Taylor, & sister Sally (William W. Jr.) Smith. Services will be Friday, at Unity Worship Center 1975 Haggard Ct., Lexington. Respects to the family will be from 11:00am Noon with the memorial beginning at Noon. Morgan Funeral Home entrusted with service.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 3, 2020.
