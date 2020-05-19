83, daughter of the late Eugene H. Heilbron and Adelaide M. Heilbron. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Eugenia is survived by son, Philip Wallace (Amy) of Eldora, Iowa, granddaughter, Dawnielle (Adrian), and great grandaughter, Elexa both of Terrill, IA, brothers, Tom Heilbron (Mary) and Bill Heilbron (Brenda), 2 neices and 4 great neices. No Services will be held.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 19, 2020.