Eugenia W. Bell
1924 - 2020
96, widow of Finley Wallace and Jack Bell, passed away Nov. 3rd at Sayre Christian Village where she was a resident for 9 years. Eugenia was born on Oct. 25, 1924 in Scott County, KY to the late Jessie Lee and Ethel Burgess Johnson. She was a member of Hill N Dale Christian Church and one of the founding members. Eugenia was a retired accountant at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was an exceptional gardener and her garden was featured in many garden tours. She was a great seamstress and a great cook. She had many recipes published in Good Housekeeping magazine. Eugenia is survived by her two grandchildren, Travis (Kim) Wallace of Nicholasville, KY and Shanon (Scott) Fleckenstein of Burlington, KY, five great grandchildren, three step children, step great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a special caregiver, Claira Ray. Eugenia was preceded in death by her son, Duane Wallace, brothers and sister, J. K. Johnson, Owen Lee Johnson, and Martha Ann Marshall. Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10:30am-11:30am at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with service immediately following. Pastor Gene Welch is officiating and burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers: Travis Wallace, Scott Fleckenstein, Ben Fleckenstein, Hershel Marshall, Josh Marshall, and John Thomas Riddle. Honorary pallbearer is Perry Marshall. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Sayre Christian Village, 3775 Belleau Wood Drive, Lexington, KY 40517. Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
NOV
7
Service
11:30 AM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
