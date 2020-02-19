Home

76, widow of James V. Mefford, Jr. died on Sat. Feb. 15, 2020 in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late John Henry and Eliza Lutes. Eula was an office manager for Clotfelter-Samokar Architectual firm. She was a member of Broadway Christian Church and later a member of Hill N Dale Christian Church. Eula was the beloved mother of Mary Elizabeth Mefford (Her devoted daughter) of Lexington; two sisters, Joyce Lakes, Drayfus and Geneva “Jill” Ballard, Richmond, KY; one brother, Mickey (Ann) Lutes, Richmond, KY; two special cousins, Aaron Rose and Laura Alice Blackburn and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Easter Ballard. Visitation will begin on Thurs. Feb. 20, 2020 from 5pm – 7pm at Clark Legacy Center – Brannon. Funeral service will be Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 2:30pm at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 19, 2020
