Eva Rae Deaton, age 78, died at Nicholasville Health and rehabilitation Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born in Hazard, Kentucky on January 8, 1942 to Orville Igoe and Loretta Francis Igoe. She was preceded in death by her only child, Scott Evan Deaton and her parents and siblings. Eva (Rusty) was a Hazard High School graduate and earned her college degree at Morehead State University. She taught at M.C. Napier High School, worked for the Kentucky Child Welfare Department and later in her life for Hospice in Nicholasville. Graveside Services will be conducted 10:30 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Lexington Cemetery. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Eva and her family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 23, 2020