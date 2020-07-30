1/
Eva Eliza Durbin Rice
Eva Eliza Durbin Rice died peacefully on July 27, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky at the age of 90. Eva is survived by her children, Robert Rice (Sharon Taylor) and MaryBeth Whitehouse, (Mark) a grandson, Warren Taylor, two siblings, Herman Scott Durbin, Wanda Wilson and a large extended family. Eva was born on June 14, 1930 in Irvine, Kentucky to Herman and Birdie Durbin. After graduating from nursing school she worked as a nurse for Gilliam, Blackburn and Ray Urology until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Birdie Durbin, husband Maurice Rice and a sister, Myra Embry. Eva enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family, attending Central Christian Church and cheering for the Kentucky Wildcats. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in her name to The Alzheimer's Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 30, 2020.
