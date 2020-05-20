Eva Louise Chisley (Ebelle), 67 years of Georgetown, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on May 15, 2020. Eva was born on December 7, 1952 to the late William and Louise Chisley in Versailles, Kentucky. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Scott County where she professed her faith and love in Jesus Christ at an early age. She retired from Rand McNally after 20 years of service where she made many lifetime friendships. She was preceded in death by brothers, William Chisley and Michael Chisley (Donna); grandparents, Ophelia and Frank Williams and Andrew Mulder. Those left to cherish her memory are her only devoted daughter, Brandi Louise Witcher of Georgetown; three sisters, Linda Raye Allen, Robbin Ann Burdette, Deborah Ophelia Tapp (Thomas); brother, Frank Edward Chisley (Jane); grandchildren, Braylon, Jayden, Blayke, and Kylee; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Due to current restrictions, the service and burial will be held for the family in private. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 20, 2020.