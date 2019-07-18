|
Eva Maxine Garrison, age 90, widow of William R. Garrison passed away on July 15, 2019 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on July 21, 1928 to the late Benjamin Thomas and Elsie Franklin Chipley. She was retired from the Fayette County Board of Education where she worked in food service and in janitorial services. Eva is survived by one son William E. (Wanda) Garrison, brother in law Jim Garrison, one niece Nina Warner and one nephew Dennis Sharp. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by thirteen siblings. Graveside services will be conducted at 4:30 PM Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Jesse Baldridge and B.J. Javed officiating. The family would like to extend special thanks to Pleasant Meadows, Mayfair Manor, Diversicare and Dr. Madonna Hall for all the wonderful care shown for Eva. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 18, 2019