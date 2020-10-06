Evalue Mullett

Evalue Fitch Stevens Mullett, 77, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Evalue was born May 9, 1943 in Nolan, WV to the late James and Virgie (Elkins) Fitch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Charles Stevens, Sr. and James Mullett; children Pamela Stevens, Stoney Stevens, and Ronnie Stevens; and siblings Carson Fitch, Esther Copley, Jessie Fitch, Luther Fitch, Vernon Fitch, Lonnie Fitch, Marion Fitch, and Joe Fitch. Survivors include her sons Randy Stevens and Charles Stevens, Jr.; grandchildren Christopher Lee Stevens, Sierra Nicole Stevens, and Chad Mitchell Stevens; 5 great grandchildren; sisters Sylvia Miller and Violet Ferguson; brother Larry Clyde Fitch; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Mullett served on the Fort Gay Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral services for Mrs. Mullett will be conducted Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Todd Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Pratt Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Mullett and her family.



