85, widow of Patrick Ray Duff, died Sept. 25, 2019. A native of Clay City, she was the daughter of the late Armour Maupin and Ruth Eaton Maupin and a graduate of Powell County High School. Evangeline was a former lab technician at the University of KY and a life-long member of Clay City United Methodist Church. She and her husband were partners in manufacturing companies located in Richmond and Clay City and established Winchester Coating, Inc. in Winchester. Evangeline played a major role in securing the first physician for Clay City and constructed an office building for him. She served on the Clay City PRIDE committee and was a member of the Clay City chapter of Powell County Homemakers. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her grandson, Patrick Shaw and her brother Ford Maupin. Survivors include her daughter, Connie (John) Mills; four grandchildren: Kortney (David) Shearer, Meagan Lawson, Coe (Caley) St. John and Jonathan (Tabitha) Mills and five great grandchildren: Brennon Meadows, Christian Williams, Landon Lawson, Dawson Mills and Chloe St. John. Visitation begins at 6:00 P.M. Mon. at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. in Stanton. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tue. in Clay City United Methodist Church. Final disposition will be in Clay City-Eaton Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be made to Clay City United Methodist Church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 28, 2019