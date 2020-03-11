|
Evelyn B. Howell, 89, of Lexington, KY, passed into God’s eternal care on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. A beautiful lady, a holy Christian woman, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend of many, and a true “Georgia Peach”. She was born in Fayetteville, GA, the daughter of the late John Elbert Banks and Ethel Mae (Houston) Banks, and “born-again” by her faith in Christ in 1965. Evelyn was first married to Bill T. Jones being blessed with three surviving children, Kerry (Robin) Jones of Hiawassee, GA, William “B.T.” (Kaye) Jones) of Grovetown, GA, and Alicia Schiltz of Mr. Juliet, TN. Being widowed, Evelyn then met the love of her life of 65 years, is survived by her husband Charles Wayne Howell, Sr., and blessed with three more surviving children, Charlene Kinard of Lexington, KY Sherry Howell, of Lexington, KY, Charles W. Howell, Jr. of Frankfort, KY, along with a host of wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other related family members. Her deepest passions were always directed toward her love of the Lord Jesus, her caring husband, children, family, multiple infants, children, the elderly, and friends whom she nurtured in her lifetime here. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington, KY. Family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, March 12th from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Milward – Southland located at 391 Southland Drive. A Christian Memorial Service will be celebrated at 6:00 pm officiated by Rev. Dick Wilkins. A second visitation will be hosted on Saturday, March 14th from 1:00 pm -2:00 pm at Bannister-Cooper Funeral Home located at 678 N. Main St., Hiawassee, GA with a Christian Memorial Service officiated by Dr. Wade Lott. A graveside committal will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. If memorial flowers are not one’s choice, memorial contributions may be sent to any of these evangelism efforts: The Senior Bible Study Group c/o Immanuel Baptist Church, 3100 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY 40502, The Catholic Way Bible Study Group, P.O. Box 22324, Lexington, KY 40502, or Macedonia Baptist Church, 1675 US-76 Hiawassee, GA 30546. To share a remembrance of Evelyn or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
