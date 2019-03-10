BATES Evelyn Nash, age 89, beloved daughter, mother, wife and friend, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019. She was the cherished daughter of Natalie Fullenwider and Dr. William Harmon Nash of Shelbyville, Kentucky. Evelyn attended Rockford College in Champaign, Illinois. She met and married Theodore Bright Bates and had two children, Eve Greathouse and Ted Bates Jr. Evelyn had two grandchildren, Natalie and Richard Greathouse. Evelyn was an avid bridge player! In fact, she loved playing games of any kind, often taking the Mayfair Village Black Jack table of several dollars! Another passion of hers was growing orchids. She took pictures of her best efforts, and left husband Ted thorough instructions on their care when she was in Naples, Florida, another love of hers! Evelyn was a past member of the Lexington Garden Club. Evelyn was happiest when she sat on the beach at her apartment in Naples. She often said hearing the ocean waves splash against the shore gave her such peace. Evelyn was a great cook and one of the funniest people in the world! She was a loyal friend and wise mentor. Evelyn's spunk and wit will be greatly missed. There will be a private service to celebrate her life. Even though she loved flowers, please make donations to Central Christian Church. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary