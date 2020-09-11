HATTON Evelyn Coffey, age 94, went to heaven on Sept. 8, 2020 at Bluegrass Care and Rehab. She was born on April 5, 1926 in Buncombe County, NC to the late Posey Gerome and Mary Briggs Coffey. She lived during her childhood in Haywood County, NC and her adult years in Lex, KY. Evelyn was a member of Lafayette Church of the Nazarene. She retired from Proctor and Gamble. Evelyn was a friendly, generous, sensitive, caring person who saw the good in everyone and who wanted to have friends. She loved her sons and their families, and she enjoyed helping care for them and, in later years, their visits and phone calls. Bluegrass Rehab became her home in 2012, and she loved the attention and love the staff bestowed on her. Evelyn cared about all the workers, and she treated them like her children. Besides her parents, Evelyn was also preceded in death by her husband Jesse Linville Hatton, Sr. (2006); son Mackie Hatton (2012); step-mother Lizzie Griffin Coffey; two grandsons; one great-grandson; brothers: Monroe, Albert, James, Frank, Carroll, Anderson and Floyd Coffey; sisters: Clara Allman, Lorene Robinson, Lillie Edwards, Gertrude Shelton, Vertie Coffey, Viola Buchanan, Pearl Edwards Messer, Ada Mashburn and Esther Bailey. Surviving are her sons: Tommy (Judy) Hatton, Ronnie Hatton, and Jesse (Joyce) Hatton, Jr.; brother Leonard Coffey; sister Meredith Wilburn; 13 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; cousins; nieces; nephews; and long-time friend Betty Jo Snyder. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm, Sat. at Kerr Brothers E. Main St. with burial following in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11-1 Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Ln Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284 or The American Cancer Society
1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.