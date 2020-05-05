Evelyn Grant Palmer, long time Winchester native, died peacefully Sunday morning, May 3, at the age of 96. Born on August 15, 1923 to the late Asa and Ann Baber, she was a devoted member of Belmont Church of Christ. She retired from the Sylvania Electric Plant where she worked while raising her three sons. She never missed an athletic event that included one of her boys. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Palmer, her two sons, Carl Douglas Puckett of Winchester and David Lane Puckett of Shelbyville, sisters Bessie Wilson, Gladys Chism and brother Glenn Baber. She is survived by her son, Michael Lynn Puckett of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina and and her daughters-in-law, Saundra Smith Puckett, Sydney Brock Puckett, and Jody Hein Puckett. She leaves behind grandchildren Leigh Botner, Lynn LaVergne, Stephen Puckett, Laura Atkinson, Traci Ullom, Rebecca (Becky) Rice, Katherine Tabeling, Sarah Puckett and Stefanie Hall plus 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She also has five nieces and four nephews. A graveside service will be held for immediate family at the Winchester Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donations to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester KY, 40391. Scobee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



