Evelyn Grant Palmer
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Grant Palmer, long time Winchester native, died peacefully Sunday morning, May 3, at the age of 96. Born on August 15, 1923 to the late Asa and Ann Baber, she was a devoted member of Belmont Church of Christ. She retired from the Sylvania Electric Plant where she worked while raising her three sons. She never missed an athletic event that included one of her boys. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Palmer, her two sons, Carl Douglas Puckett of Winchester and David Lane Puckett of Shelbyville, sisters Bessie Wilson, Gladys Chism and brother Glenn Baber. She is survived by her son, Michael Lynn Puckett of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina and and her daughters-in-law, Saundra Smith Puckett, Sydney Brock Puckett, and Jody Hein Puckett. She leaves behind grandchildren Leigh Botner, Lynn LaVergne, Stephen Puckett, Laura Atkinson, Traci Ullom, Rebecca (Becky) Rice, Katherine Tabeling, Sarah Puckett and Stefanie Hall plus 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She also has five nieces and four nephews. A graveside service will be held for immediate family at the Winchester Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donations to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester KY, 40391. Scobee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Winchester Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Scobee Funeral Home
219 West Lexington Ave.
Winchester, KY 40391
(859) 744-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved