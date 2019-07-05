92, of Frankfort, KY passed away at her home on June 30, 2019. Born in Georgetown, KY, she was the daughter of the late Roy Davis and Hattie Bell Warring McFarland. She was a 1944 graduate of Garth High School in Georgetown, KY. For more than 40 years, she worked alongside her husband (Jim) in the grocery business in Georgetown and Frankfort, KY, was employed for twelve years by the KY Cabinet for Families and Children in Frankfort and was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Frankfort. She was a member of the Variety Circle at the church and VFW Auxiliary Post 4075. She was married to James Fisher White for 72 years. Survivors include four sons, Stephen (Linda) of Columbus, OH; David of Frankfort; Randy (Carol) of Sellersburg, IN; and Doug of Lexington, KY, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, July 8 from 10:00 am to Noon at Tucker, Yocum, Wilson Funeral Home, 320 W. Main Street, Georgetown, KY. Funeral service will follow immediately at noon. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Frankfort, 211 Washington Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at tuckeryocumwilson.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 5, 2019