SPENCER Evelyn Louise Wilson passed away to her heavenly home Tues., Mar., 31, 2020. Evelyn was the d/o Steve B and Winnie Evans Wilson, residents of Owsley Co., Booneville, KY. Evelyn was the w/o William Spencer (barber), they were high school sweethearts. Married in 1948 their daughter, M. Elaine was born in 1950. In 1958, they moved to Louisville for William to attend Barber College, and then back to Lexington in 1959 where they would remain. For years and years, we were best friends, patient, and caregiver as she was ill a lot in her life. The hardest though has been this final battle, but with God's help, we have made it through. She wanted to see my Dad again so much. I know they are sitting together reminiscing now. She believed totally in God but was an avid worrier; she just could not seem to help it. I will miss them both so much, made harder by this final ending for our little family band who plodded through life doing things together. I love you both so much; I hope I can pay back what you taught me. Elaine. A private service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, cards and donations to the and Hospice are appreciated. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 2, 2020