Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Louise Wilson Spencer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Louise Wilson Spencer Obituary
SPENCER Evelyn Louise Wilson passed away to her heavenly home Tues., Mar., 31, 2020. Evelyn was the d/o Steve B and Winnie Evans Wilson, residents of Owsley Co., Booneville, KY. Evelyn was the w/o William Spencer (barber), they were high school sweethearts. Married in 1948 their daughter, M. Elaine was born in 1950. In 1958, they moved to Louisville for William to attend Barber College, and then back to Lexington in 1959 where they would remain. For years and years, we were best friends, patient, and caregiver as she was ill a lot in her life. The hardest though has been this final battle, but with God's help, we have made it through. She wanted to see my Dad again so much. I know they are sitting together reminiscing now. She believed totally in God but was an avid worrier; she just could not seem to help it. I will miss them both so much, made harder by this final ending for our little family band who plodded through life doing things together. I love you both so much; I hope I can pay back what you taught me. Elaine. A private service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, cards and donations to the and Hospice are appreciated. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -