EVANS Evelyn Lowry Pearce, 102, died June 11, 2019 in Lexington, KY. She was born January 7, 1917 in Steubenville, OH and was the daughter of George Kidd and Eva Lowry Pearce. She was married to the late Ernest Vincent Evans. She was educated in Steubenville, OH schools and was graduated from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, and earned the Masters of Arts from the Library School of the University of Wisconsin. She was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. She held positions in the Steubenville Public Library, the Detroit Public Library and was on the faculty of the University of Kentucky Libraries for over thirty years. She was a member of the Kentucky Library Association, the UK Woman's Club and UK Library Associates. For over 60 years, she was an active member of Hunter Presbyterian Church where she served as teach, deacon and elder. She served the church as librarian for over 40 years. Active in the Presbyterian Church, she was a Commissioner at the General Assembly in Ft. Worth, TX. She also attended Montreat in North Carolina as a representative and was instrumental in the formal union of the Northern and Southern Presbyterian Churches. She was moderator of the Synod and worked tirelessly for the Women of the Church. She worked with others to successfully change the name to "Presbyterian Women" where she was recognized as a lifetime member in 2010. She was always active and involved in the work of her beloved church, garden clubs, and was known for an insatiable thirst for knowledge and her unmatched love for books. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and doting great grandmother, and faithful friend. Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ernest and sons Edward Stuart and Eric Vincent Evans; three sisters, Janet Pearce Dauler, Millicent Pearce Kaufmann and Virginia Pearce Glick. She is survived by daughter, Elaine Lollis; daughter-in-law, Beth Evans; six grandchildren, Julia Thavong (Souts), Laura Quinn (Ryan), Becky Duncan (Rob), Kate Swaffard (Donnie), Stephen Lollis (Marybeth), Lucy Evans; seven great-grand children, Caroline and Amelia Thavong, Eva and Eliza Quinn, Will and Myles Lollis and Vaughan Duncan. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 14, 2019 at The Lexington Cemetery with a Celebration of Life reception to follow from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Hunter Memorial Presbyterian Church, 109 Rosemont Drive, Lexington, KY 40503. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 13, 2019