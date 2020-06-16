Evelyn M. Jones
JONES Evelyn M. (nee) Hart, 88, passed away June 9th, 2020. Arrangements by www.prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Unity Worship Center
JUN
18
Visitation
12:00 PM
The Spirit of Christ Church
Funeral services provided by
Preston Charles Funeral Home
400 N Wayne Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45215
513-761-0082
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
Evelyn was a beautiful lady, inside and out. She and Red Murray organized the annual retiree luncheons for Children's Hospital for many, many years. It was always so wonderful to see all the old timers year after year. She attended our monthy retiree luncheons until her church activities fell on the same day. All of us retirees really missed her, but we understood she was very dedicated to our Lord and His works. Rest in peace sweet Evelyn from all of us. God is pleased with you....you made a difference in this world.
Barb Gwinner & all the CCHMC retirees
