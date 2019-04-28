Resources More Obituaries for Evelyn Marcinek Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Evelyn Marcinek

Obituary Flowers age 95 years young, passed away peacefully, on April 25, 2019 with her family gathered at her bedside. She is now again with her husband, Stanley Marcinek to whom she was married for 65 years. She will now and for eternity be watching over her eight children (Carlene Holmes, Janice Rose, Stanley, Theresa, Francis, Paul, Regina, and James Marcinek) and their respective spouses as well as her 18 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Evelyn loved "Unconditionally" as the Holy Scriptures taught and followed the teaching of "The Beatitudes". Evelyn was dedicated to God and Family. She was born in Leominster, MA in 1923, grew up in Lubec, Maine where her friends called her "Daisy." She left home to explore Boston at an early age but during World War II, she went to work at Stewart Air Field in New York to support the troops of the US Military Academy, West Point. It was there that she met Stanley Marcinek. They married when he came back from the Philippines. They started their family in New York and Evelyn was Girl Scout Troop Leader for her older daughters. After moving to Lexington, Kentucky with IBM, they continued to expand the family. Everyone was intrigued with her Down East accent which she never lost but would always lead to a conversation about how she came to be in Lexington. Evelyn was active with her religious community of Christ the King and the Knights of Columbus. She was honored to serve as the President of the Knights of Columbus Lady's Auxiliary. She thoroughly enjoyed being a Volunteer at Saint Joseph Hospital in the 1970s. She loved springtime and the rebirth it represented. She loved plants and flowers that she would nurture. Lady Bird Johnson said, "where flowers bloom, so does hope." Evelyn believed in that hope. She was deeply loved and will be truly missed by family and friends. A funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Thurs., May 2, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington, KY 40502. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, KY. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wed., May 1, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 463 East Main St., Lexington, KY 40507. Contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.