NIEDENZU Evelyn Schaefer died Sunday February 16 in her sleep. She was born July 3, 1927 in Fritzlar, Germany. Following WWII she immigrated in 1950 to New York City. She married to Dr Kurt Niedenzu, also of Fritzlar Germany, in Brooklyn, New York in May 1958. She and Kurt moved to Durham, North Carolina. She is survived by her 4 children Barbara Spyra of Coeur d Alene, Idaho, Kurt Niedenzu of Post Falls, Idaho, Philipp Niedenzu of Wilmington, Delaware, and Birgid Niedenzu of Harrison, Idaho. Other surviving members of her family include 8 grandchildren and 4 great grand children. Her long life included returning briefly to live in Kassel, Germany, but then settling in Lexington, Kentucky. She considered Lexington her home, though she often returned to Germany for long visits. She will be missed by her family and her many friends. Funeral Mass will be at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Coeur d Alene, Idaho Saturday February 29 at 10 a.m.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 28, 2020