JONES Everett Dell, 71, widower of Mary Louise Willoughby Jones, died Dec. 23, 2019. Survivors include a son, Jon J. (Karen) Jones; three daughters, Tammy Rae Jones, Lindsey Jones (Ryan) Czaplenski, and Shauna D. (Jeremy) Nadeau; three stepchildren; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a sister. Funeral services will be held 10:30am Mon., Dec. 30 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8pm Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Salvation Army, 736 W. Main St., Lexington, KY 40508 or the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 26, 2019