Everett “Bill” Wilson, age 86, of Cynthiana, Kentucky passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Cedar Ridge Health Campus in Cynthiana, KY. Bill was born on January 4, 1934, a son of the late Everett E. & Lula Belle York Wilson. He was a retired minister, serving at Germantown, Kentucky, Mt. Orab, Ohio, Lexington, Kentucky, Columbia, Missouri, Antioch Mills Christian Church in Berry, Kentucky, and several other churches. He was a member of the Southern Hope Church in Falmouth. He is survived by his wife Leah Margaret Miller Wilson, whom he married on May 15, 1954; three nieces: Marilyn Welch, Sharilyn Schuchmann, and Gerilyn Smith; and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Carolyn Wilson. Funeral services will be 11:OO A.M on Saturday June 13, 2020 at the Southern Hope Church, Falmouth. Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Southern Hope Church and from 10-11 am, on Saturday, preceding the funeral service at his church. Interment will take place in the Hopkinsville Cemetery in Maineville, Ohio. Memorial contributions are suggested to Southern Hope Church: 20 Southside Church Road, Falmouth, Kentucky 41040. Online condolences may be expressed at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 11, 2020.