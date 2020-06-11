Everett "Bill" Wilson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everett “Bill” Wilson, age 86, of Cynthiana, Kentucky passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Cedar Ridge Health Campus in Cynthiana, KY. Bill was born on January 4, 1934, a son of the late Everett E. & Lula Belle York Wilson. He was a retired minister, serving at Germantown, Kentucky, Mt. Orab, Ohio, Lexington, Kentucky, Columbia, Missouri, Antioch Mills Christian Church in Berry, Kentucky, and several other churches. He was a member of the Southern Hope Church in Falmouth. He is survived by his wife Leah Margaret Miller Wilson, whom he married on May 15, 1954; three nieces: Marilyn Welch, Sharilyn Schuchmann, and Gerilyn Smith; and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Carolyn Wilson. Funeral services will be 11:OO A.M on Saturday June 13, 2020 at the Southern Hope Church, Falmouth. Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Southern Hope Church and from 10-11 am, on Saturday, preceding the funeral service at his church. Interment will take place in the Hopkinsville Cemetery in Maineville, Ohio. Memorial contributions are suggested to Southern Hope Church: 20 Southside Church Road, Falmouth, Kentucky 41040. Online condolences may be expressed at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Southern Hope Church
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Southern Hope Church
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Southern Hope Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodhead Funeral Home
310 West Shelby Street
Falmouth, KY 41040
859-654-3306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved