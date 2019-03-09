Home

Southern Oaks Funeral Home
2110 West Highway 914
Somerset, KY 42503
(606) 679-6257
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Southern Oaks Funeral Home
2110 West Highway 914
Somerset, KY 42503
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
Southern Oaks Funeral Home
2110 West Highway 914
Somerset, KY 42503
View Map
Ewell Balltrip Obituary
SOMERSET -Ewell Herman Balltrip, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ewell Herman Balltrip of Somerset, Kentucky. He entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on March 7, 2019, surrounded by his family after a long battle with chronic illness. He is preceded in death by his parents (Lloyd and Beatrice Balltrip); mother-in-law Gayola Elam Mills and father-in-law Earie Mills; and sister-in-law Vera Jones and niece Angela Jones Lawson. Ewell is survived by his wife Kathy Mills Balltrip, son Andrew Lee Balltrip of Lexington Ky, daughter Amanda Beth Balltrip of Somerset Ky, brothers-in-law Aaron Mills (Nancy) of Harlan Ky, Johnny Mills (Lisa) of Frankfort Ky, and John Jones of Gray Tn; sisters-in-law Willa Dean Hicks (Ron) of McHenry Il., Pat Ray (Bill) of South Gate Mi., Burma Kay Chappell (Virgell) of Edmond Ok., Phyllis Conte (Gale) of Sebring Fl., and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be Sunday March 10, 2019 from 1-5 pm with funeral service starting at 5 pm. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements of Ewell Balltrip.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 9, 2019
