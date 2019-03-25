wife of the late Allen W. Minton, passed away March 15, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was the daughter of the late William and Madge Davis of Clay City, KY. In addition to her parents and her husband, Exie was preceded in death by brothers Cecil and William, Jr., and is survived by sisters Pauline (Fred) Tuttle, and Beverley (Damon) Bowen. She is survived by a son, James Rick (Barbara) Jones, and a daughter, Debra Anne Walker; grandchildren Todd Allen (Kristen) Barnett and Meredith Jones (Daniel) Kingsley; and great grandchildren Ethan Barnett, Rylin Barnett, and Henry Kingsley, all of whom had a special place in her heart. She leaves behind many wonderful nieces and nephews and dear friends who gave her life such great pleasure. Exie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was an entrepreneurial businesswomen, worked for the Leadership of the Kentucky General Assembly, and served as a bank director at various times during her long and active life. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Thurs., March 28, 2019 at Milward-Southland with visitation beginning at noon. Burial will follow at the Lexington Cemetery. The family has asked Todd Barnett, Bill Burger, Damon Bowen, Ethan Barnett, Daniel Kingsley, and Casey Billings to serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary