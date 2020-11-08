1/
Roy Fain Holman Jr., 67, husband of Shirley Anne McDowell Holman, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home on Crest Court in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He was born in Lexington, KY on March 3, 1953 to the late Roy Fain Holman and Betty Sadler Holman Carpenter. He worked as a carpenter and an architect for GRW Engineers. Survivors include one daughter, Lisa (Kevin Donahue) Holman, one grandson, Landyn James Donahue, a stepfather, Jack E. Carpenter, and numerous cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael James Holman. Graveside services will be 2:00PM, Monday, November 9. 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 am - 1:30 PM at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 8, 2020.
