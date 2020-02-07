|
|
OSBORNE Faith Reid Alberg, age 81, resident of La Quinta, California, passed away on January 25, 2020 in Los Alamos, New Mexico from natural causes. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on January 31, 1938 to Vela B. and Charles Reid, who preceded her in death, as did her husband Robert Osborne, son David Alberg, and sister Rebecca Pope. Faith was an elementary school teacher and loved teaching kids. She loved music and playing the piano. Her other passions were traveling the world and spending time with her grandchildren. She graduated with a music degree from Asbury University in Wilmore, KY and she was very proud of her alma mater. She later went on to receive a master's degree in education. Faith is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Williams, son-in-law James Victor Williams, granddaughter Emma Nicole Williams, grandson Benjamin Scott Williams, and nephews Mark and Mike Pope. The family would like to thank all of her friends who supported her and helped her during the last few months of her life. They were a difficult time for her. A funeral service for Faith will be held on March 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Southwest Community Church in La Quinta, CA. On July 1, 2020, at a time yet to be determined, Faith's ashes will be interred at Hustonville Cemetery in Lincoln County, KY. Those interested in attending the Kentucky burial service should please contact the family, at [email protected], for more information. Faith's family has entrusted her care to Rivera Family Funerals & Cremations of Los Alamos, located at 1627 A Central Avenue, Los Alamos, NM 87544, (505) 663-6880, www.riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 7, 2020