1/
Famey Hellard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Famey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
54, of Mt. Vernon, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born July 29, 1966 in Madison County, the daughter of Eddie Thomas and Loretta Anderkin Smith. She was a long time employee of Rockcastle Regional hospital before her retirement. Besides her mother, survivors include her daughter, Robin Marlene Madden (William) of Brodhead; four grandchildren: Felicity Hopkins and William F., Michael and Sandrea Madden, all of Brodhead; three brothers, Tim Anderkin of Mt. Vernon, Josh Smith of Somerset and Jason Smith of Brodhead; one sister, Cassandra Smith of Berea and her former husband, Dennis Hellard of Brodhead. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Crystal Smith-Lamb and a brother, Christopher Smith, The family will hold memorial services Saturday, October 10th at Fairview Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the service beginning at 1 p.m. Brother Vaughn Rasor will officiate. Obituary provided by the family. Arrangements were by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Ms. Hellard’s online obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dowell & Martin Funeral Home
365 W Main St
Mount Vernon, KY 40456
(606) 256-2991
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved