Famey Hellard

54, of Mt. Vernon, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born July 29, 1966 in Madison County, the daughter of Eddie Thomas and Loretta Anderkin Smith. She was a long time employee of Rockcastle Regional hospital before her retirement. Besides her mother, survivors include her daughter, Robin Marlene Madden (William) of Brodhead; four grandchildren: Felicity Hopkins and William F., Michael and Sandrea Madden, all of Brodhead; three brothers, Tim Anderkin of Mt. Vernon, Josh Smith of Somerset and Jason Smith of Brodhead; one sister, Cassandra Smith of Berea and her former husband, Dennis Hellard of Brodhead. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Crystal Smith-Lamb and a brother, Christopher Smith, The family will hold memorial services Saturday, October 10th at Fairview Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the service beginning at 1 p.m. Brother Vaughn Rasor will officiate. Obituary provided by the family. Arrangements were by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com
