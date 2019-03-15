went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 10th. Fara was born on October 28th, 1958 to Jim and Martha Bushnell. Fara lived in Harlan, Kentucky where she attended Harlan Independent Schools and was a member of the Harlan Baptist Church. She attended Eastern Kentucky University and received a degree in Biology. In her childhood, Fara developed a love and appreciation for animals, especially dogs and horses that defined her career after graduating from Eastern. She began with photographing horses and then pursued a career in insurance with the horse industry. She was owner and president of Fortuna Insurance Services. Fara was a breeder of Bernese Mountain dogs, Australian shepherds and a large variety of exotic birds. She was involved in rescue efforts for dogs, birds, and horses. Her love for showing Bernese Mountain dogs began with Atlas her first champion. Fara would later have many champions and compete at the Westminster Dog Show in New York. She was valued for her knowledge of not only Bernese, but many other lines in breeding of dogs. She founded the Bernese Mountain Dog Foundation in 2013 and donations in her memory will be accepted on their website: www.bmdcf.org Bernese Mountain Dog Charitable Foundation. Fara leaves to mourn her passing her loving brother Mark and his wife Donna, James Bryan Bushnell and his wife Marissa, Jonathan Mark Bushnell, Rachel Bushnell Yost and husband Tim. She has two very special nieces, Catherine Bushnell and Clarissa Yost and one special nephew Cash Bushnell. Fara cherished her special time with many precious friends who were her family. We will forever be indebted to you for your love and care of Fara. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary