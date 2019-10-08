Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Calvary cemetery
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Faulkner Rebecca Obituary
Lexington – Mrs. Frances I. Mattingly passed away peacefully on Oct. 4, 2019 after losing her battle with cancer at the age of 82 years old. She is survived by 4 children: Charlotte Elliott Brown, Debbie Kidd, Eric Shipley, and Lisa Mattingly; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great- grandchild; and 1 sister. She is preceded in death by her mother; husband; son; grandson; brother; sister; and son-in-law. Funeral services will be at 12:30 PM Thursday, Oct 10 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg RD. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Wednesday October 9 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Calvary cemetery
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 8, 2019
