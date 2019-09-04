|
|
Faye G. Henson, 86, of Lexington, KY and wife to Dr. Wiley H. Henson, Ph.D., recently celebrating 65 years of marriage, passed away August 31, 2019. Born to the late Henry Thomas Gibbs and Ethel Flowers Gibbs December 4, 1932 in Moultrie, GA. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1954 where she received a B.S. degree in Poultry Science and a minor in Home Economics and then chose a career with her family as a homemaker. According to her family, there was no one that could compare to her in her chosen field. Faye was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was also the President of WMU for many years. She is survived by three children, Mary (Don Hatch) Henson, Robert (Sara) Henson, Stuart (Mary) Henson; brother Darrell Gibbs; and 5 grandchildren, Amanda, Michele, Karina, Katherine, & John. She was preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters: Nita, Lucille, Tom Jr., Dewey, Charles, Gene & Jimmy. The visitation will take place Thursday at Milward-Man O’ War from 6pm-8pm. Memorial service Friday at Immanuel Baptist Church Chapel at 11am. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY. Memorial donations may be made to DSACK, dsack.org, or to Immanuel Baptist/Novella Bender Circle. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 4, 2019