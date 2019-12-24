Home

Faye Herman

Faye Herman Obituary
Herman, Faye Wallace Leet, 94, widow of Walter Leet, Jr. and Franklin David Herman, passed away Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 at Lexington Country Place. She was born June 19, 1925 in Frankfort, KY to the late William L. and Velma Faye Nisius Wallace. She had been a member of Central Christian and Walnut Hill churches. Faye is survived by her children, Judith (Robert) Newey of Boerne, TX, Lucie MacDonald of Lexington, KY, and Logan (Pamela) Leet of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Lauren (Jared) Jung, Kelly (Taylor) Davis, Catherine MacDonald, Taylor (Crimson) MacDonald, Eric (Jennifer) Cowden, and Elizabeth Leet (Brandon) Barker; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Wallace, Jr. and her sister, Patricia Wilkirson. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Fri., Jan. 03, 2020 at Kerr Brothers – E. Main St. In Lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 24, 2019
