|
|
GARRETT Faye Holland, 54, wife of Michael Garrett, died Aug. 6, 2019 at the UK Hospital. Born Feb. 11, 1965 in Clay County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Clearsie Helton Holland. Survivors other than her husband include a son, Brandon Garrett; and three sisters. Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm Sat., Aug. 10 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Entombment will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12:30 pm Sat. until the service time at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 9, 2019