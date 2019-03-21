Resources More Obituaries for Faye Mulkey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Faye Mulkey

Obituary Flowers Ms. Faye Mulkey, 66, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019. Faye was born September 13, 1952 in Paintsville, KY to the late Goldie Johnson and John H. Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Daniel Smith and Herbert Smith; sister Elsie Smith; nieces Trudy Harless and Edith Harless; and nephew James Harless. Survivors include her husband Johnny Mulkey; her children Billy (Ralph "Bill" Cordle) Smith, Herbert (Susan) Smith; and Goldie (Steven Blevins) Smith; grandchildren Matthew Hunt, Nikita Hunt, Ellen (Jake) Lucas, and Johnathan Smith; great grandchildren Gabriel Lucas and Axel Lucas; sisters Violet Cable, Wanda Cook, Nora Smith; brother William Smith; nieces Lisa (Naoma) May, Samantha Gambill, Joann Collins, and Heather Morehead; nephews Frankie (Emma) Pridemore, Joe Chapman, Virgil Chapman, and Brandon Smith; and many great nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Smith Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 after 4:00 PM at Moore's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expression of sympathy take the form of donations to help offset funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Mulkey. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries